AISD narrowing items for potential bond, $3.9 billion in projects identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the heels of three major school bond elections in Central Texas, the Austin Independent School District is getting closer to deciding what could be on the ballot for voters in November.

The committee that’s been working for months to assess the condition of AISD campuses and look at future needs for schools will present a preview of their preliminary bond proposal to the school board Monday night.

The Facilities and Bond Planning Advisory Committee is trying to narrow down $3.9 billion in identified projects to a number that is less than $1 billion. Right now, they are focusing on Scenario A with a goal of reducing the bond to $900 million.

A 16-page list prioritizes projects from zero to 99. Upgrades to technology are the biggest ticket items. The most expensive project at the top of the list is $34 million which would cover Chromebook laptops for every student districtwide. The next largest expense is updating all network equipment across the district which would cost $26.5 million, and another $7 million is slated to replace all personal computers for teachers.

Transportation is the third largest expense at the top of the list. The district needs about $22 million to replace 190 school buses that are on a 14-year replacement plan. Another $3.4 million is slated for 30 new school buses “for 5 years worth of increases based on projected needs.”

When it comes to facilities, a $40 million Austin High Wellness Center is included as a top priority — $20 million would come from the AISD bond and another $20 million from the city of Austin.

“Academic reinventions” to the following fine arts programs are also at the top of the list:

Blackshear Elementary School

Covington Middle School

Lamar Middle School

McCallum High School

Two career launch programs at LBJ and Reagan High Schools are included as well, and a pre-k to pre-med “academic reinvention” is slated for Oak Springs Elementary.

KXAN education reporter Erin Cargile is talking to the president of the Facilities and Bond Planning Advisory Committee and will have more at 5 p.m. on how they are prioritizing bond projects.