7-year-old shot twice while sleeping in his bed in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police say a 7-year-old asleep in his bed was injured after shots were fired into his home.

Police say there were multiple gunshots to the front of the home and vehicles in the driveway after the early Monday morning shooting.

The 7-year-old was taken to a hospital. Police Officer Douglas Greene said the boy was shot twice in his arm. Greene says the boy’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Officials say a neighbor’s home was also hit. A 44-year-old at that house awoke when his mattress was hit. He was not injured.

Police have not yet made any arrests in the shooting.