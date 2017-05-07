UT stabbings put campus carry law to test

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The nightmare scenario of a knife-wielding attacker cutting through a crowd of students put Texas’ college campus concealed handgun law to the test but provided no real conclusion.

Both gun rights and gun control activists insist the attack bolstered their argument that guns do or don’t belong on campus.

Police say a 21-year-old University of Texas student with a history of mental health problems killed one student and injured three others Monday before he was subdued by police with no shots fired.

Texas is wrapping up its first school year with concealed handguns allowed in classrooms and buildings. Gun rights and gun control activists disagree over whether someone pulling a gun on the suspect would have stopped him sooner or injured innocent bystanders as the crowd of panicked students bolted.