Runners gather to support summer camp, STEM programs for low-income youth

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Silicon Labs Sunshine Run took place downtown along Lady Bird Lake Sunday morning. The event is put on by the Young Men’s Business League to help support the Austin Sunshine Camps.

It started at 7 a.m. with a race expo. A 5k, 10k and “fastest dog in Austin 5k” all started at 7:30 a.m. A special “Kids K” followed at 9 a.m.

The start and finish for all races took place at Vic Mathias Shores at the corner of Riverside Drive and South First Street.

The Austin Sunshine Camps are a local nonprofit organization that provides free summer camp and STEM-based after-school programs for low-income youth in Austin. It says it’s the only free summer camp in Central Texas, and it gives underprivileged youth an introduction to camping, conservation, nature studies, physical exercise, and social.

The group also runs a program called Sunshine4Afterschool, which focuses on STEM (which stands for science, technology engineering and math), life skills and outdoor education. This after-school program for middle school students happens five days a week.

For more information about the the Austin Sunshine Camps, visit sunshinecamps.org, and for Young Men’s Business League of Austin, go to www.austinymbl.org.