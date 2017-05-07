Protest against signed sanctuary cities bill sparks outside Governor’s Mansion

Related Coverage Gov. Greg Abbott signs sanctuary cities bill into law on Facebook Live

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Within a few hours of Gov. Greg Abbott signing Senate Bill 4 into law on Facebook Live Sunday evening, protesters showed up at the Governor’s Mansion to voice their opinion about the new law.

Senate Bill 4, also known as the sanctuary cities bill, will ban sanctuary cities in Texas and will require government and law enforcement officials to follow federal immigration laws.

While the new bill does not go into effect until Sept. 1, some local groups are fighting back.

“We’re not going to stand back. We’re going to actually fight back. We’re not willing to go into the shadows. We’re going to be here as a community to say we’re here to stay,” protester Julieta Garibay said.

Phil Prazan will be live on KXAN News at 9 to hear from those protesting at the Governor’s Mansion.