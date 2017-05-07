One person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting downtown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting involving Austin police early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened on the 400 block of East Sixth Street, near Trinity and Seventh Streets, just before 2:45 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was taken to University Medical Center Brackenridge with critical injuries. It’s not clear whether the patient is a man or a woman, or if the patient is an officer or a suspect.

