Eight people injured in east Travis County crash

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A total of eight people are in the hospital following a crash in east Travis County early Sunday morning.

Travis County Sheriff’s and Austin-Travis County EMS were called to the 15000 block of east U.S. 290 shortly after 1:20 a.m.

According to Travis County Sheriff’s both vehicles driving westbound veered off the roadway, with one found upside down.

Upon arriving to the scene, medics transported 2 people to University Medical Center Brackenridge and 2 others to Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. In addition, 4 people were taken to Seton Medical Center Williamson with non life threatening injuries.

At around 3:42 a.m. the scene of the crash was cleared.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s