Eight people injured in east Travis County crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A total of eight people are in the hospital following a crash in east Travis County early Sunday morning.

Travis County Sheriff’s and Austin-Travis County EMS were called to the 15000 block of east U.S. 290 shortly after 1:20 a.m.

According to Travis County Sheriff’s both vehicles driving westbound veered off the roadway, with one found upside down.

Upon arriving to the scene, medics transported 2 people to University Medical Center Brackenridge and 2 others to Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. In addition, 4 people were taken to Seton Medical Center Williamson with non life threatening injuries.

At around 3:42 a.m. the scene of the crash was cleared.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.