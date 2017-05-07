DPS helicopter helping police search for missing woman in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park police said they are searching for a missing woman in her 40s Sunday afternoon.

The search, which was still active at 12:15 p.m., began at about 5:30 a.m. following a disturbance at the Camden Brushy Creek Apartments in the 1100 block of Brushy Creek Road just east of US 183. They would not say what that disturbance was.

But they consider the circumstances of her missing to be suspicious, and they are concerned for her safety.

Cedar Park PD said that the Austin Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting them. DPS is flying a helicopter over Cedar Park to help.

A police spokesperson said that if she is not found soon, they will release more information about this incident and the woman and ask the public for any information.