AUSTIN (KXAN) — Have you ever been sad about a cracked or broken pot? Especially if it’s a nice one … or an expensive or ornamental one?

Gardener John Dromgoole offers up some advice on how to stitch cracked and broken pots back together.

You’ll need a masonry drill and zip ties, copper wire or other material you can use to thread through some holes and secure the pieces back together. See how in the video above.