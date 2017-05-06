Voters pass $250M Hays CISD bond

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Voters in Hays County have passed a $250 million bond election for the Hays Consolidated Independent School District.

Voters said yes to the two propositions. Propostion 1, worth a $189 million, would be used to build a new high school and two elementary schools. Proposition 2, for $60 million, would fund other facilities and equipment for a number of students programs as well as maintenance and security.

The large bond has sparked a lot of controversy within the community, even spurring some residents to step outside of their comfort zone and run for a school board trustee position. “The bond was a big deciding factor for me,” said Michelle Carey who is running for the district one seat. “I am not thrilled with how the budget process has moved with the bonds. I understand that through bonds is how we fund our schools, but I think we can do better.”

Carey says she understands there needs to be a bond, but says she doesn’t approve of the current process leaders are using. “I’m struggling with watching what’s happening ever since the bond went on the ballot, how people responded and how the funding started shifting. I feel like we need a line by line by line budget understanding,” she said.

Others who are current board members say the bond is necessary for the school district to grow. “If the bond did not pass, we would have a lot of issues with being able to accommodate students,” said Hays CISD Board of Trustee Willie Tenorio Jr.

In 2006, the Hays CISD had fewer than 12,000 students. Fast forward 10 years—at the beginning of last school year, enrollment reached nearly 20,000. That 64 percent in enrollment growth has the district looking at a bond to fund new schools and fix older ones.

One of the new schools will be built in a different location and will allow students in Kindergarten and fifth grade to be in the same building.

The addition of a new high school is something the district has been discussing since 2014.

The final bond package did not include the administration building.