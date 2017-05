AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office spoke to community members about their latest racial profiling report in a town hall meeting Saturday afternoon.

TCSO Captain Craig Smith led the presentation, which was moderated by NAACP Austin branch president Nelson Linder.

At the meeting, TCSO talked about reorganization for 2016 partnerships with the community and recruiting efforts along with the racial profiling report.

To view the latest report, click here.