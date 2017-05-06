Texas State Guard conducts annual disaster preparedness training

By Published:
Texas State Guard members at Camp Mabry for their annual response training, May 6, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
Texas State Guard members at Camp Mabry for their annual response training, May 6, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas State Guard members from across the state spent a day at Camp Mabry for the annual training event Saturday afternoon.

The training consists of shelter management operations, web-based emergency operations, evacuation tracking procedures, emergency communications and disaster district coordination support. The training activities are designed to strengthen emergency response capabilities.

“This Texas State Guard Annual Training prepares our soldiers, airmen and members of the maritime regiment to local emergency operations centers run by local officials, with the opening of shelters, registration and tracking of storm evacuees, conducting emergency communications and conducting ground search and rescue, in the event of a natural disaster,” Col. David Erinakes, Chief Public Affairs Officer for the Texas State Guard said.

The Texas State Guard has been called to state active duty for hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding and wildfire disasters in recent years. The volunteer military agency was created to respond to any natural disaster in Texas.

Visit the Texas Military Department website to learn more about the State Guard.

