San Marcos residents approve $32M city improvement bond

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Residents in San Marcos voted to approve a $32.2 million bond for improvements for the city of San Marcos.

Voters said yes to both propositions.

Proposition 1 focuses on public safety — passing with 71 percent of the vote — while Proposition 2, focusing on the expansion of the library, passed with 76 percent for the proposition.

Proposition 1 – $19 million covers:

Renovations for the police department for $5.5 million

A new fire station for $4.5 million

Renovations to Fire Station No. 2 for $5.2 million

A new fire training field for $2 million

Proposition 2 for $14.5 million will cover the expansion of the San Marcos Library.

San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp says as his department grows, the lack of space is becoming more apparent. In one room Stapp says 11 detectives work side-by-side in cubicles, but the addition of two more detectives in the coming weeks has them wondering where everyone will sit.

“There’s no place to put them, unless we have them work at the conference table and that’s certainly not ideal,” said Stapp. “We’ve almost doubled the size of the department in terms of staffing and we’re in the same building.”

Since both propositions passed, a person who owns a $150,000 home will pay an extra $125 per year in taxes (with a tax rate of 8.37 cents per $100 valuation).

The city’s last bond election was 10 years ago.