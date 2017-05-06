San Marcos residents approve $32M city improvement bond

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - San Marcos City Hall (KXAN File Photo/Lauren Lanmon)
FILE - San Marcos City Hall (KXAN File Photo/Lauren Lanmon)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Residents in San Marcos voted to approve a $32.2 million bond for improvements for the city of San Marcos.

Voters said yes to both propositions.

Proposition 1 focuses on public safety — passing with 71 percent of the vote — while Proposition 2, focusing on the expansion of the library, passed with 76 percent for the proposition.

Proposition 1 – $19 million covers:

  • Renovations for the police department for $5.5 million
  • A new fire station for $4.5 million
  • Renovations to Fire Station No. 2 for $5.2 million
  • A new fire training field for $2 million

Proposition 2 for $14.5 million will cover the expansion of the San Marcos Library.

San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp says as his department grows, the lack of space is becoming more apparent. In one room Stapp says 11 detectives work side-by-side in cubicles, but the addition of two more detectives in the coming weeks has them wondering where everyone will sit.

“There’s no place to put them, unless we have them work at the conference table and that’s certainly not ideal,” said Stapp. “We’ve almost doubled the size of the department in terms of staffing and we’re in the same building.”

Since both propositions passed, a person who owns a $150,000 home will pay an extra $125 per year in taxes (with a tax rate of 8.37 cents per $100 valuation).

The city’s last bond election was 10 years ago.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s