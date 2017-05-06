San Marcos CISD $107.3M bond passes

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos residents have passed a $107.3 million bond for the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the measure, with 74.65 percent voting FOR the measure and 25.35 percent voting AGAINST.

The majority of the bond money will go towards renovating and upgrading campuses. With the money, all of San Marcos’ elementary schools would be renovated, as well as Goodnight and Miller middle schools.

Bond breakdown:

Facilities: $100 million

Transportation: $3.8 million

Safety and security options $3.5 million

The proposition also calls for a new elementary school, which would cost $30,500,000. More classrooms would be added to San Marcos High School for $17,300,000.

The second element of the bond would add a new transportation center with 10 new buses. The campuses would also get more energy management systems, technology and security infrastructures.

The district’s tax rate will not be impacted by the bond.