Remembering Harrison Brown

GRAHAM, Texas (KFDX) – Harrison’s mother, Lori Brown said, “My son Harrison was a kind and compassionate, loving individual who lived life to the fullest every second of every minute of every day.”

Many would’ve never thought they’d gather at the Graham High School gymnasium for an occasion other than a sporting event.

But today, the facility was full for a celebration of life for one of their very own.

“He was a wonderful friend, a wonderful son, a wonderful grandson,” Harrison’s brother John Brown said. “But above all, he was a wonderful little brother.”

Harrison’s older brother John, says he was quick to forgive others and he was a giver.

He had a love for his instruments, especially his guitars.

“That collection doesn’t exist anymore because Harrison ended up giving away more of those guitars and musical instruments than he kept for himself, that was the person Harrison was,” John Brown.

Brown graduated from Graham High School and went on to continue his studies at The University of Texas in Austin.

With that same smile and faith, he impacted the longhorns the same way he impacted the steers.

VP of Student Affairs at UT, Soncia Reagins-Lilly said “He had the “IT” factor and he touched many many lives and he’s left a very strong legacy on our campus.”

Although many will mourn the loss of Harrison Brown, many will remember most the kind of person he was and the kind of life he lived in just 19 short years.

“Harrison has finished this race and as he leads us on, I know that I will do my best to follow him and I will let him lead me and I hope that you will follow my little brother with me,” John Brown.

“While Harrison may be gone, his spirit lives on. In the words of Harrison, I say to you all, “Live Hard”,” Lori Brown. “Harrison, I miss you.”