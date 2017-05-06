Part of Round Rock ISD bond fails; close race for other propositions

By Published:
FILE - Round Rock ISD (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Round Rock ISD (KXAN File Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Voters have voted down parts of Round Rock ISD’s $572 million bond package. Proposition three, which included funding for an indoor aquatic center, is not going to pass.

The bond, which was broken up into three propositions, included money to build the district’s 35th elementary school, a high school, an indoor aquatics center, a third outdoor athletic facility and designs for a permanent Early College and Health Professionals High School.

If all three propositions were approved, the average homeowner will pay an additional $2.23 per month or $26.74 per year — on an average valued home at $290,000. The last RRISD bond package that passed was in 2014 for $299 million.

Three propositions:

  • Proposition 1 – $381.6 Million: Addresses the most urgent needs of growth and safety in Round Rock ISD, including High School #6, Elementary School #35, improvements to aging facilities, replacement of aging technology at all schools and the continuation of Master Plans at McNeil and Westwood high schools.
  • Proposition 2 – $133.6 Million: Aligns with the Strategic Plan for needs of growth and innovation, including expansions at elementary, middle, and high schools to accommodate crowded schools, a Career Tech High School, a Visual and Performing Arts Middle School and an Early College and Health Professions High School.
  • Proposition 3 – $56.8 Million: Meets the needs of a world class community’s expectations for arts and athletic programs, including an indoor aquatic center, the District’s outdoor athletic facility #3, upgrades to Dragon Stadium and design of auditoriums at Round Rock and Westwood high schools.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s