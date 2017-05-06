Part of Round Rock ISD bond fails; close race for other propositions

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Voters have voted down parts of Round Rock ISD’s $572 million bond package. Proposition three, which included funding for an indoor aquatic center, is not going to pass.

The bond, which was broken up into three propositions, included money to build the district’s 35th elementary school, a high school, an indoor aquatics center, a third outdoor athletic facility and designs for a permanent Early College and Health Professionals High School.

If all three propositions were approved, the average homeowner will pay an additional $2.23 per month or $26.74 per year — on an average valued home at $290,000. The last RRISD bond package that passed was in 2014 for $299 million.

Three propositions:

Proposition 1 – $381.6 Million: Addresses the most urgent needs of growth and safety in Round Rock ISD, including High School #6, Elementary School #35, improvements to aging facilities, replacement of aging technology at all schools and the continuation of Master Plans at McNeil and Westwood high schools.

Proposition 2 – $133.6 Million: Aligns with the Strategic Plan for needs of growth and innovation, including expansions at elementary, middle, and high schools to accommodate crowded schools, a Career Tech High School, a Visual and Performing Arts Middle School and an Early College and Health Professions High School.

Proposition 3 – $56.8 Million: Meets the needs of a world class community’s expectations for arts and athletic programs, including an indoor aquatic center, the District’s outdoor athletic facility #3, upgrades to Dragon Stadium and design of auditoriums at Round Rock and Westwood high schools.