Millions of aging Americans vulnerable to breaking a bone

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Osteoporosis Awareness Month begins, Dr. Michele McDermott visited KXAN from the Austin Diagnostic Clinic to discuss bone health.

Osteoporosis is a disease of the bone that makes a person’s bones weak and more likely to break.

About 10 million Americans have osteoporosis and another 44 million have low bone density, putting them at risk.

That means a total of 54 million Americans — or half of all adults age 50 and older — are at risk of breaking a bone and should be concerned about their bone health.

In this interview, Dr. McDermott discusses the problem along with medications, supplements and food, such as prunes, that can help.