Electrical work closes I-35 between Slaughter Lane and Onion Creek Parkway

FILE - Road Closed (KXAN File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers heading south of Interstate 35 will face some road closures early Sunday morning.

Both directions of I-35 between Slaughter Lane and Onion Creek Parkway will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. for electrical work.

TxDOT crews will be directing traffic in both directions between that period as they will stretch new electrical lines across the interstate. The closures are expected to last 10-15 minutes in duration, with police stopping oncoming traffic as needed.

Road signs have been placed along the area to alert drivers of the closure. Drivers should allow extra time to travel through I-35 during the time period.

TxDOT is asking the public to remain patient and aware when passing through the construction zone.

