City spreads message on importance of flash-flood safety

City of Austin emergency responders took winners of a "Turn around, don't drown" poster contest on rides in a swift water rescue boat Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Festival Beach in Austin.
City of Austin emergency responders took winners of a "Turn around, don't drown" poster contest on rides in a swift water rescue boat Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Festival Beach in Austin. (KXAN/Kyle Kovilaritch)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency responders joined officials from the City of Austin’s Watershed Protection Department at Festival Beach Saturday for swift water rescue demonstrations and to announce the winners of a poster contest.

It was part of the city’s campaign to spread the message: “Save yourself! Turn around, don’t drown.”

Organizers want citizens to know that Austin and Central Texas are in the middle of what they call “Flash Flood Alley.” They say there is a higher potential for flash flooding in Central Texas than any other region in the United States.

Even in times of drought, the city wants residents to be prepared for flash floods.

KXAN chief weathercaster Jim Spencer attended to announce and congratulate the winners of the poster contest. Then they all went for rides in swift water rescue boats with first responders.

