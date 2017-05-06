Barton Springs Bathhouse turns 70; 2 events planned to celebrate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s going to be a hot weekend, and some Central Texans may go take a dip in Barton Springs to cool off.

Next to the pool is the iconic Barton Springs Bathhouse, and J.J. Langston from the Barton Springs Conservancy stopped by KXAN to talk about how her group is celebrating the building’s 70th birthday.

The bathhouse opened in 1947 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It also is a designated Historic Landmark by the City of Austin and State of Texas.

Langston talked to KXAN about plans to renovate the bathhouse to make it more modern and accessible, while respecting the architectural heritage of the structure.

To celebrate the 70th birthday of the Barton Springs Bathhouse – and also of Honorary Chair Luci Baines Johnson – the conservancy is hosting a couple of events … a Bash and a Splash.

The Bash is a fundraiser and dinner at The Driskill Hotel at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11. All ticket sales will benefit the rehabilitation of the Barton Springs Bathhouse.

The Splash will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. It will begin with a celebratory march from the south entrance of Barton Springs Pool, ending in a group dive into the pool. This event is free and open to the public.