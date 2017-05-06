APD officer was a former roommate of the Navy SEAL killed in Somalia

Related Coverage Navy SEAL Killed in Somalia Identified as 15-Year Veteran Kyle Milliken

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer was a good friend and roommate of the decorated Navy SEAL killed in combat in Somalia.

Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken, 38, died on a special operations mission Thursday. His special operation team was targeting a compound with a local leader of the Al-Shabab terror group.

As the 15-year veteran and his comrades moved in, they came under attack. Four were wounded and Milliken later died.

Milliken is the first U.S. service member to be killed in action in Somalia since the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu that led to the death of 18 service members and wounded 73 others — an event that inspired the book and later Hollywood film, “Black Hawk Down.”

APD Officer Clint Dixon met Milliken when he joined the Navy. The two were roommates.

“He was a beast. He doesn’t look like a beast, but he is an absolute monster of a man and I have no doubt in my mind he went down he went down in a blaze and I’m sure there’s plenty of brass around him of him firing back, Dixon said.”

Milliken’s family says he was a devoted father and son, a true professional and a wonderful husband.