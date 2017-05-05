Woman killed in Airport Blvd. crash with semi identified

Related Coverage Woman dies in crash with semi on Airport Blvd. at Manor Road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a woman who died in a crash with a semi truck Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, just after noon, a purple 2014 Freightliner truck was heading southbound in the center lane in the 3800 block of Airport Boulevard. As the truck driver was slowing to stop for a red light at the intersection of 38 ½ Street, a white 2011 Ford Expedition driven by Deborah Ann Halsell, 52, rear-ended the semi.

Investigators said Halsell failed to keep a clear distance between her vehicle and the truck.

She was transported to UMC Brackenridge and was pronounced dead at 12:59 p.m.

This is Austin’s 26th fatal traffic crash of 2017. At this time in 2016, there were 22 fatal traffic crashes and 22 traffic fatalities.

Authorities said they are still investigating the crash and made a point to say this was an initial assessment of the facts.