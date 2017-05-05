West Campus rape suspect accused of drugging victim’s drink

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The suspect in the rape of a woman earlier this year in a West Campus neighborhood has been charged with sexual assault by police.

The woman met with detectives for an interview on Jan. 20, saying she and her two friends had gone out to Tap 24, at 1004 W. 24th St., on Jan. 15 for drinks.

While there, they met two men, Hank Dickerson, 22, and his roommate. While talking, the victim said she learned that Dickerson was a former student of Westlake High School and that they had friends in common.

After leaving the bar, they went to Dickerson’s apartment near the intersection of 24th Street and Rio Grande Street in West Campus where the victim said the suspect made her a drink. According to a police affidavit, Dickerson told the victim that he wanted to show her something in his bedroom. Once inside the room, the victim realized she was “extremely thirsty” and asked Dickerson for a glass of water.

Before handing the water to her, the victim said she saw Dickerson open what appeared to be a prescription drug bottle and pour white powder into the water. The victim asked him what it was and he is said to have replied it was flavoring to make the water taste better. The victim told police she was feeling “extremely confused” and couldn’t figure out why she was so thirsty.

The next thing the victim stated remembering was waking up without any clothes on with Dickerson having sex with her. She told police that she told him “no” and to “stop,” but he grabbed a pillow and tried covering her head, even turning up the music playing in the room louder. The victim says she was finally able to kick Dickerson off of her.

When Dickerson left the room, the victim said she grabbed her belongings and quickly left the apartment with her friend.

The next day, Jan. 17, she woke up in pain and told a family friend and her mom what happened. A sexual assault forensic exam revealed injuries throughout her body.

The victim’s friend told police on the night of the alleged attack, the intoxication her friend was exhibiting was different than her “normal alcohol intoxication.”

On March 22, a detective called Dickerson. He told the detective that while he had been to Tap 24 before, he was unsure if he was at the bar on the day in question. He also is alleged to have told the detective that he had never “hooked up” with a girl he met at a bar. He then requested an attorney and ended the call.

Dickerson has been charged with sexual assault, a second degree felony. He was bailed out of jail Friday on a $50,000 bond with an order not to have contact with the victim, in addition to GPS monitoring.