WATCH: $3M painting sliced up by disguised man in Aspen

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Police are searching for a man who entered an art gallery in Aspen and sliced up a nearly $3 million painting.

The Aspen Times reports the man had entered Opera Gallery Tuesday wearing a disguise. He then ran toward the painting and sliced it twice with either a knife or razor blade before running out.

The painting belongs to artist Christopher Wool. It’s called “Untitled 2004.”

A store employee had been alone in the gallery when the man entered and says he paid no attention to any other paintings, which included works by Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall.

The employee says the man only had been inside for about 15 seconds.

Aspen police are unsure of a motive, but believe the crime had been planned.