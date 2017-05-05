Want to see the Kentucky Derby and love live music? You’re in luck

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby is Saturday and, if you’re stuck in Austin, you can still pull that oversized hat out of your closet and have a good time.

The Derby in the City music festival does exactly what it sounds like, combines Austin’s famed live music with horses running around a track in Kentucky. There’s even a fashion contest because, as any Derby fan knows, dressing up is half the reason why it’s so popular.

John Branham with the festival was on KXAN News at Noon to talk about what fans can expect.

Derby in the City takes place from 1:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday May 6 at 305 South Congress Ave.

Right now, musical acts include Citizen Cope, Black Pistol Fire, Sweet Spirit, Los Coast and The Watters.

For all the details on how to attend, check here.

