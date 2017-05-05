UGG Boots founder to speak at Austin Small Business Festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Austin Small Business Festival is set to wrap Friday, entrepreneurs looking for a little advice will get it from someone who knows how hard it is to just start out.

Brian Smith, the founder of UGG Boots, is this years keynote speaker. UGG was established in 1978 but the boots didn’t become popular until much later.

“Sometimes the difference between success and failure can be one simple thing you are not yet seeing,” Smith said. He was on KXAN News Today with a preview of his discussion.

Good news for all business owners who can’t make it to the festival, the keynote can be viewed online live beginning at 4:20 p.m.