Trump’s Army secretary pick withdraws following criticism of his LGBT remarks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican state senator from Tennessee picked by President Donald Trump to be Army secretary has withdrawn from consideration.

Mark Green steps aside amid intensifying criticism over his remarks about LGBT Americans and Muslims.

Green is the second Trump nominee for Army secretary to withdraw.

Several Democrats have denounced Green for declaring that being transgender is a disease. He is opposed to gay marriage.

Green says in a statement that “false and misleading attacks” against him have made his nomination a distraction. He says his life of public service and Christian beliefs have been mischaracterized for political gain.

During a speech last September, Green urged that a stand be taken against “the indoctrination of Islam” in public schools. He also referred to the “Muslim horde” that invaded Constantinople centuries ago.