Trump’s Army secretary pick withdraws following criticism of his LGBT remarks

Associated Press Published:
FILE  In this April 9, 2013, file photo, state Sen. Mark Green participates in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Nashville, Tenn. Green as a freshman lawmaker ruffled the feathers of some of his colleagues by hiring a Washington consulting firm to help build his image beyond his Clarksville-based district. Green is among , is among several officials expected to consider running to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam in 2018. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, file)
FILE  In this April 9, 2013, file photo, state Sen. Mark Green participates in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Nashville, Tenn. Green as a freshman lawmaker ruffled the feathers of some of his colleagues by hiring a Washington consulting firm to help build his image beyond his Clarksville-based district. Green is among , is among several officials expected to consider running to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam in 2018. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican state senator from Tennessee picked by President Donald Trump to be Army secretary has withdrawn from consideration.

Mark Green steps aside amid intensifying criticism over his remarks about LGBT Americans and Muslims.

Green is the second Trump nominee for Army secretary to withdraw.

Several Democrats have denounced Green for declaring that being transgender is a disease. He is opposed to gay marriage.

Green says in a statement that “false and misleading attacks” against him have made his nomination a distraction. He says his life of public service and Christian beliefs have been mischaracterized for political gain.

During a speech last September, Green urged that a stand be taken against “the indoctrination of Islam” in public schools. He also referred to the “Muslim horde” that invaded Constantinople centuries ago.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s