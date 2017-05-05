Trayvon Martin awarded posthumous degree in aviation

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) – Trayvon Martin, the Sanford teenager who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012, will be awarded a posthumous Bachelor’s degree in aviation.

Florida Memorial University (FMU), a historically black institution, announced on Facebook Thursday that Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton, a FMU alumna, and Tracy Martin will accept the degree on their late son’s behalf.

The school plans to honor his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot with a posthumous degree in Aeronautical Science with a concentration in Flight Education.

“As we approach 50 years in Miami Gardens, this commencement holds a special place in all of our hearts. This academic year is symbolic of the transformative changes that we continue to make to our academic programs that extend to benefit the community,” said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, president of Florida Memorial University.

Five years ago, Martin’s life was cut short when he was gunned down by neighborhood watchman, George Zimmerman, who was acquitted of charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. The verdict prompted worldwide outrage and helped lead a social-justice movement of which his parents, Fulton and Martin have become prominent figures.

“Of special significance is awarding posthumously the Bachelor of Science Degree in Aviation to Trayvon Martin. Sybrina, our alum, epitomizes strength and dignity as she uplifts other victims of violence while effecting change for a more equal and just society.”

