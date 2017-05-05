Top 5 videos of the week on KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “She was coming out of the door — he was holding his hand over his chest and there was blood coming out of his chest. He had held the phone out and said, ‘Call my mom.’”

Lori Brown’s interview with KXAN days after the stabbing was seen across the United States. Lori said just three minutes earlier, she was having a normal conversation with him about his day. “My sweet son Harrison — he would forgive this perpetrator and has already forgiven him,” she said.

These are the top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week:

5. Friends of motorcyclist who fell to her death push for safe flyovers 

4. East Texas tornado caught on camera

3. UT student talks about having class with suspect Kendrex White

2. KXAN’s coverage on the day of the UT stabbing 

1. UT stabbing victim asked student to call his mom as he was dying

