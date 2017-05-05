Suspect tried to get boy into his rainbow-colored truck in west Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man tried to get a boy to get into his car in west Austin last month, but the boy was able to run away, police say.

Officers say it happened in the 4500 block of Cat Mountain Drive, near Ranch to Market 2222 and Mesa Drive, at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

The suspect drove up in a single cab pickup truck — painted in bright rainbow colors — and cursed at the boy, demanding the boy get into the truck. He was able to run away unharmed and told his parents what happened.

A more detailed suspect description was unavailable. The truck, however, is a noticeable rainbow colored pickup with running boards, a trailer hitch on the back, tinted windows and the rear passenger tire has a blue smudge about the size of a hand.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call APD Region 1 Detectives at 512-974-8146 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.