SH 21 near Cedar Creek closed due to crash

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — All lanes of State Highway 21 just west of State Highway 71 in Bastrop County are closed due to a crash.

Bastrop County officials say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Cedar Creek. All lanes of SH 21 are blocked as emergency crews work the crash.

Authorities say the crash involves a truck carrying vehicles.

Traffic is being diverted to Union Chapel Road. For other traffic conditions in the area, check KXAN’s Traffic Page.

