SH 21 near Cedar Creek closed due to crash

By Published: Updated:
KXAN FILE photo (Dani Guerrero)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Dani Guerrero)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — All lanes of State Highway 21 just west of State Highway 71 in Bastrop County are closed due to a crash.

Bastrop County officials say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Cedar Creek. All lanes of SH 21 are blocked as emergency crews work the crash.

Authorities say the crash involves a truck carrying vehicles.

Traffic is being diverted to Union Chapel Road. For other traffic conditions in the area, check KXAN’s Traffic Page.

KXAN News will update this story as more information becomes available.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s