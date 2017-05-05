Round Rock’s Profar avoids tag twice, scores

By Published:

It’s something you have to see to believe. In a ballpark filled with Jedi, The Force was with Jurickson Profar last night as he danced his way around Nashville Sounds catcher Ryan Lavarnway to score a run.

Profar, who was recently assigned to the Express from the Texas Rangers, purposely slid past the catcher and jumped up to tag the plate with his hand.

In the end, the Express lost to Nashville 5-4. The Express finish the four-game series with Nashville Friday night and hosting Oklahoma City through Tuesday at the Dell Diamond.

