Police: Son shot and killed 82-year-old father before turning gun on himself

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The deaths of a father and son in south Austin on Wednesday have been ruled a murder-suicide, Austin police say.

Officers were called to the house in the 7600 block of West Gate Boulevard — just south of William Cannon Drive — at 12:51 p.m. for the report of a deceased person. Officers found Jimmy Kollman, 82, dead on his bed from a gunshot wound.

Kollman’s son, 54-year-old Joseph Kollman, was found dead inside a shed in the backyard. After interviewing family and neighbors, police determined Joseph Kollman shot and killed his father and then committed suicide.

Autopsies were performed Thursday, with Jimmy Kollman’s death officially ruled a homicide and his son’s death a suicide.

Anyone with information on the two deaths is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.