Parque Zaragoza in east Austin designated Lone Star Legacy Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin park got a special designation on Friday.

Parque Zaragoza on Gonzales Street in east Austin has officially been designated a Lone Star Legacy Park by the Texas Recreation and Parks Society. To qualify for the designation, a park must hold special prominence in the local community and the state of Texas. Nominated parks must be at least 50 years old.

Parque Zaragoza is named after General Ignacio Zaragoza. He commanded the Mexican forces beating the French Army on Cinco de Mayo in 1862 in the Battle of Puebla.

Parque Zaragoza joins five other parks across Texas to be honored this year.