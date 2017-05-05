North Texas officer faces murder charge in teen’s death

Related Coverage Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally shot North Texas teen

DALLAS (AP) – A North Texas officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a black 15-year-old who was inside a car leaving a party. An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Roy Oliver, who has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas since the shooting last weekend. Oliver fired a rifle at a car of teenagers leaving a party April 29, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

Records show Oliver was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct while serving as a witness in a drunk-driving case. Personnel records from the Balch Springs police obtained by The Associated Press show Oliver was suspended for 16 hours in December 2013 after the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office filed the complaint. Oliver also was ordered to take training courses in anger management and courtroom demeanor and testimony.

Earlier this week, Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said Edwards’ vehicle was driving away from officers – not reversing toward them – when the shooting happened. Chief Haber says officers were originally called to the neighborhood to check on reports of intoxicated minors in the street.

An attorney for Edwards’ family told The Associated Press that the shooting brings to mind the high-profile deaths of other black people after police encounters that have sparked outrage and protest in recent years. He said that this case stood out for its “sheer recklessness.”

Oliver was fired Tuesday.