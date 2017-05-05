Music venues worried about sound complaints could get city help

KXAN Staff Published:
Downtown Austin music venue (KXAN photo)
Downtown Austin music venue (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin leaders are have proposed doing away with entertainment licenses for some venues.

The Austin Monitor’s Mike Kanin joins KXAN News Today to discuss how the change could help.

The proposal would make it possible for long-established venues, without outdoor stages, to qualify for protection under an Agent of Change policy, which will place the burden of impact mitigation and awareness on whoever moves into an area.

The city’s Music and Entertainment Division would likely try to implement a license system for all music venues in two years.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s