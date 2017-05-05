Music venues worried about sound complaints could get city help

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin leaders are have proposed doing away with entertainment licenses for some venues.

The Austin Monitor’s Mike Kanin joins KXAN News Today to discuss how the change could help.

The proposal would make it possible for long-established venues, without outdoor stages, to qualify for protection under an Agent of Change policy, which will place the burden of impact mitigation and awareness on whoever moves into an area.

The city’s Music and Entertainment Division would likely try to implement a license system for all music venues in two years.