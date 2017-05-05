Man arrested in connection to Austin bank robbery

Related Coverage Police arrest suspect in north Austin bank robbery

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — Austin police said they captured a bank robbery suspect on Saturday, April 29.

Police said the robbery took place around 12:33 p.m. at the A+ Federal Credit Union located at 15108 Farm to Market 1825.

Witnesses told police the man, later identified as 35-year-old Eduardo Hofling, entered the bank, threatened a teller and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Hofling did not display a weapon and didn’t hurt anyone, police said.

Patrol officers located him nearby and arrested him. He is currently in the Travis County Jail on a $20,000 bond for the robbery and a $15,000 bond for assault on a public servant. A federal detainer has also been placed on him.

This case remains under investigation by APD Robbery detectives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Central Texas Violent Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.