Longhorn mascot Hook 'Em gives out free hugs to students

Alexa Cepeda Published:
Hook 'Em offering free hugs on UT campus (UT Photo)
Hook 'Em offering free hugs on UT campus (UT Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week has been a difficult time for University of Texas at Austin students, with a deadly stabbing attack on campus and  finals right around the corner.

Friday is also notable as “UT Remembers,” established by the UT Cares Committee in order to honor the Longhorns that passed away in the past year.

The University of Texas Mascot Program came together and brought the UT mascot Hook ‘Em to campus to give out free hugs to students. Hook ’Em, known for his outgoing and upbeat spirit, brings smiles to students’ faces with his Longhorn costume, a football jersey.

Zavier McFadden, a student currently in the Mascot Program, said, “To support the students and help de-stress them, because today is the last day of school so yay, but also because we just want to make sure that we spread love to everyone at the university because it’s definitely needed at this time.”

Sophomore Mark Behrendt was one of the many students who received one of the free hugs. “It’s been a rough week, but it’s really nice to let some of it out even if it’s like a big poofy awesome mascot, any hug is great.”

Hook 'Em offering free hugs on UT campus (UT Photo)
Hook ‘Em offering free hugs on UT campus (UT Photo)

 

Hook 'Em offering free hugs on UT campus (KXAN Photo)
Hook ‘Em offering free hugs on UT campus (KXAN Photo)

