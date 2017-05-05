I-35 ramp to SH 45SE, damaged by heavy rains, to be repaired this weekend

I-35 NB RAMP TO SH 45 SE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY (KXAN/DUGAN)

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — You may have seen the road signs that are already in place meant to alert drivers to the closure of the northbound Interstate 35 exit ramp in Buda which places you on State Highway 45 southeast and SH-130.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, exit 223A will be closed with an expected reopening of no later than 5 a.m. Monday, May 8.

Drivers should use exit 223, Farm to Market 1327, to reach SH 45SE.

KXAN has covered the damages that heavy rains caused to the ramp. Ground waters made the ramp to rise, causing pavement failures, which a spokesperson said was not normally something that happens.

Plan ahead if you plan to travel through this area over the weekend.

Road conditions and traffic updates are available on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TxDOTAustin, www.My35Construction.org, and at DriveTexas, www.DriveTexas.org.

