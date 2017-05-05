Hutto ISD superintendent will fill the role at Pflugerville ISD

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Dr. Doug Killian, the lone finalist for the Pflugerville Independent School District’s superintendent vacancy, was approved in a unanimous vote Thursday.

Dr. Killian, who has 13 years of superintendent experience, including seven at Hutto ISD, will officially begin his new role on July 1. He received his doctorate in educational administration from Texas A&M University.

“We had a strong pool of candidates and Dr. Killian quickly rose to the top,” said PfISD Board President Vernagene Mott. “He met so many of the qualifications that our staff and community indicated were crucial in our next superintendent. His previous experience as a superintendent is a big plus, but his personality and history of leadership and collaboration came shining through during our discussions.”

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to join the Pflugerville family,” Dr. Killian said. “I’d like to thank the Board of Trustees for their faith and trust. It is a wonderful opportunity to join such an outstanding district and staff.”

The former Pflugerville ISD Superintendent, Alex Torrez, left his post midway through the 2016-2017 school year after being put on administrative leave for an unreleased reason. He took with him $155,000 left in his employment contract and a couple glowing letters of praise, according to records obtained by KXAN.