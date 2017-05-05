Hutto ISD superintendent will fill the role at Pflugerville ISD

By Published:
Dr. Doug Killian (Hutto ISD photo)
Dr. Doug Killian (Hutto ISD photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Dr. Doug Killian, the lone finalist for the Pflugerville Independent School District’s superintendent vacancy, was approved in a unanimous vote Thursday.

Dr. Killian, who has 13 years of superintendent experience, including seven at Hutto ISD, will officially begin his new role on July 1. He received his doctorate in educational administration from Texas A&M University.

“We had a strong pool of candidates and Dr. Killian quickly rose to the top,” said PfISD Board President Vernagene Mott. “He met so many of the qualifications that our staff and community indicated were crucial in our next superintendent. His previous experience as a superintendent is a big plus, but his personality and history of leadership and collaboration came shining through during our discussions.”

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to join the Pflugerville family,” Dr. Killian said. “I’d like to thank the Board of Trustees for their faith and trust. It is a wonderful opportunity to join such an outstanding district and staff.”

The former Pflugerville ISD Superintendent, Alex Torrez, left his post midway through the 2016-2017 school year after being put on administrative leave for an unreleased reason. He took with him $155,000 left in his employment contract and a couple glowing letters of praise, according to records obtained by KXAN.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s