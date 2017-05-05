Everything you need to know for the May 6 election

Related Coverage Debate over cost of Round Rock ISD bond proposal heats up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re getting ready to cast your vote on Saturday, there may be some issues you’ll want to read up on. While there aren’t any city of Austin races or propositions, some Austinites living in certain jurisdictions could have a school bond on their ballot. School district bonds are some of the largest items residents in Round Rock and Hays County will have to vote on.

To find out what is on your ballot, check here.

Where to Vote

Registered and eligible voters in several counties may vote at ANY voting location located in their county of residence. Find out where you can cast your ballot by checking with your county. Hours will vary by location.

In Travis County, there are numerous voting sites as well as mega-site locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to find the closest voting site near you.

In Williamson County, click here to find the closest voting site near you.

In Hays County, click here to find the closest voting site near you.

Local Items that Impact You

Over the past few months, KXAN News has covered the items on the ballot that will impact you directly. From Round Rock ISD’s largest bond yet to the City of San Marcos seeking a bond to build new facilities.

Click here for local election stories that KXAN has covered that might be on your ballot.

Voter ID Requirement

To cast a ballot in person in Texas, you’ll need to present one of the following approved forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (EIC) issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas License to Carry a Handgun (LTC) issued by DPS

U.S. Military ID Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport

With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.

If you don’t have any of the listed IDs, you can (1) sign a sworn statement that there is a reason why you don’t have any of the IDs listed above, and (2) bring one of the following:

Valid voter registration certificate

Certified birth certificate (must be an original)

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph)