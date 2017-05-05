Everything from Makeup to Treatments to Massages to Facials at spa810

spa810 in Lakeway wants to cover your beauty and relaxation needs providing everything from makeup to treatments to massages to facials. We dropped in to see all they have to offer.

THE ESSENTIAL MEMBERSHIP

Results are enhanced when clients combine or repeat our services and make a commitment to care for themselves. To make this easier, spa810 offers a unique Essential Membership program. With this program, clients receive a selection of services, paid for on a monthly basis, as part of the membership. Additional discounts are also available to fit your lifestyle and unique needs. These include 10% off high-end retail products, anti-aging services, chemical peels, enzyme treatments, micro needling, eye lash extensions, NIR skin tightening, HydraFacial MD and so much more including exclusive savings on our pain-free laser hair removal.

ESSENTIAL MEMBERSHIP

One 60-minute session with a customized facial or massage each calendar month

Pricing varies by location. Each additional facial or massage a month (second service and on)

Six-month commitment

Memberships vary by franchise location, please check you local spa810 for Membership packages

ALL MEMBERS RECEIVE THE FOLLOWING EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS:

20% off of retail products upon sign up – 10% for remainder of membership

“Bare Beauty” laser pricing

Member pricing on all treatments

Priority to Alpha Fusion Capsule

Unused hours rollover and can be used even after a membership is cancelled

Family add on’s available – $10 off monthly rate with any member of your household

Gift one service to a friend or family member one time during six-month contract

$49 (may vary by location) service gift card on your birthday

SIGNATURE SERVICES (Treatments and pricing vary by franchise location)

Alma Soprano ICE Pain Free Laser Hair Removal

Chemical Peels

Diamond tip Microderm

Enzyme Peels

Facials

Lactic Acid Peels

Therapeutic Massage

Thai Massage

Ashiatsu Massage

Micro Pen micro needling

NIR Skin Tightening

Retinol Peels

Eye Lash Extensions

Dermaplane

HydraFacial MD

Cool Sculpting

Strawberry Laser

Cavitation

Teeth Whitening

B 12 Injections

PRP

Injectible Treatments

spa810 is located at 2009 Main Street, Lakeway, Texas 78734. Call 512-524-9602 or go to spa810.com for more details.

Sponsored by spa810. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.