Dallas County looking into voter fraud complaints

DALLAS (AP) — Dozens of ballots in bright green envelopes have showed up at homes in West Dallas and Grand Prairie in the past few weeks, confusing the residents who say they hadn’t requested mail-in ballots for Saturday’s municipal elections.

The Dallas Morning News reports that more than 100 voters of retirement age have reported complaints to the Dallas County Elections Department in recent weeks. Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole tells the newspaper that’s the largest number of fraud complaints the county has ever received.

Only people who are 65 and older or disabled are eligible to request annual mail-in ballots.

The county elections department turned over its evidence to criminal investigators with the district attorney’s office.

Pippins-Poole said her department is reviewing all mail-in ballots and mail-in ballot requests for authenticity.