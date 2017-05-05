Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Patrón’s Margarita of the Year

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, David Alan, the Director of Trade Education and Mixology at Patrón, stopped in-studio to mix up the Coralina Margarita, which was recently crowned Patrón’s Margarita of the Year. Voting for Margarita of the Year opened on International Margarita Day (February 22nd) and over half a million margarita fans voted, choosing the Coralina Margarita as the winner. To make the Coralina Margarita at home, try the recipe below:

Coralina Margarita (Created by Riesler Morales of Mexico City, Mexico)

1.75 oz Patrón Reposado

.75 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange

.75 oz Simple syrup

1 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Red Wine (Mexican, or other)

+ Sugar-salt rim (Pulverize .25 cup dried hibiscus in a spice grinder. Add .25 cup sugar and .25 cup kosher salt and pulse until combined.)

1. Combine Patrón Reposado, Patrón Citrónge Orange, simple syrup and lime juice in a shaker tin; add ice and shake vigorously.

2. Strain into a chilled cocktail coupe rimmed with sugar-salt rim.

3. Carefully float red wine on the surface of the cocktail and garnish with a lime wheel.

To find more delicious cocktail recipes using Patrón Tequila, visit them online at MargaritaOfTheYear.com.

