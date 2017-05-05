Capital Factory celebrates expansion with latest in VR technology

From left, Joshua Baer, executive director of Capital Factory, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and U.S. Rep Lloyd Doggett (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Factory celebrated its 9,500-square foot expansion Friday.

The grand opening was complete with the latest virtual reality technology. Mayor Steve Adler and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett were there for the ribbon cutting ceremony. Mayor Adler even tried out the NBA VR free throw experience.

“Virtual reality is a really good fit for startups and for co-working spaces because it costs a lot of money to buy all the equipment and it takes up a lot of space, so it’s a good thing to share for multiple people to use,” Joshua Baer, co-founder and executive director of Capital Factory, said.

Benjamin Durham, COO of Thrillbox, agrees: “If you try to go at it alone, it’s a lot harder to get access to them versus here at Capital Factory — we have multiple Fortune 100 companies literally right down the hallway from us.”

The space will be used for VR events, meet-ups and a number of things having to do with the tech industry.

