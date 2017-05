GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Southbound traffic on Interstate 35 through Georgetown is at a crawl due to a brush fire near the freeway.

A KXAN viewer picture shows the fire was in a grassy median. Authorities say the fire started around I-35 and Westinghouse but the traffic back-up stretches all the way up to SE Inner Loop.

