Are you at risk for a preventable cancer?

Many people are unaware of the link that exists between certain viruses, like hepatitis C, and cancer. Because so many are unaware, they aren’t taking important steps that could protect against the transmission of these viruses, and ultimately, prevent cancer. To increase awareness, the Prevent Cancer Foundation® launched Think About the Link®, an educational campaign that focuses on three viruses linked to cancer: human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B and hepatitis C. Renowned rock musician and hepatitis C survivor Alejandro Escovedo joined us in the studio to discuss the campaign and the importance of prevention methods.

Think About the Link® facts:

67 percent of adults are unaware hepatitis B increases the risk of liver cancer

73 percent of adults are unaware that hepatitis C treatment can result in a cure, which can reduce the risk of liver cancer

More than half (53 percent) of adults are unaware that HPV can lead to cancer if untreated

93 percent of adults say their providers have not recommended one or more vaccines specifically to reduce cancer risk

Escovedo was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1996, and his illness intensified when he collapsed on-stage in 2003. At the time of his diagnosis, Escovedo was unaware that hepatitis C is one of the leading causes of liver cancer. He is now hep C-cured and advocating with the Prevent Cancer Foundation® to help prevent virally-induced cancers. You can learn more about how to reduce your risk of cancer by visiting PreventCancer.org.

