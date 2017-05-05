Studio 512 visited recently with Felicia Pena, Community Engagement Director at the Central Texas Food Bank. Felicia, who was joined by 512 SNO’s Rachel Pry, gave us a preview of the “21 County Fair” fundraising event, presented by H-E-B, being held at the Central Texas Food Bank on May 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

It’s going to be a great time with an amped up county fair vibe. Attendees can enjoy food from Bullfight, Via 313, Lick Honest Ice Cream, 512 SNO, as well as beer from Hops & Grain, Austin Beer Works and Blue Owl. To keep the good times rolling, Boss Street Brass Band and Sun Radio will be on hand to provide entertainment. And there will be plenty of fun & games designed to help folks learn more about the service and programs the Food Bank provides throughout its 21 county service area.

The fundraiser comes at a critical time for those the Food Bank serves. Summer can push an at-risk family to the edge. Utility costs soar and school lunches for children aren’t available. At the same time, Food Bank shelves tend to be a little bare, making it challenging to provide food to those in need when they are most vulnerable.

General admission tickets are $50 during ticket presale April 3 – May 1 and can be purchased online here.

Food Bank facts:

Serves nearly 46,000 Central Texans each week

Distributed nearly 38 million pounds of food last year

Still fell short of demand by 30%

Find out more about donating, volunteering or advocating at centraltexasfoodbank.org.

