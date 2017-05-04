VIDEO: Burglar targeting apartments in The Domain, South Lamar areas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police need help identifying a man they say is stealing items from high-end apartments in The Domain area as well as the Lamar Union area, which is near South Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road.

Authorities believe he’s burglarized numerous apartment units in these two areas. Surveillance video from an apartment unit at The Domain showed the suspect sneaking inside the unit and carrying various items. At this one particular unit, the suspect comes in and out of the unit several times.

Just this week, KXAN Investigates reported that crime is one the rise at The Domain.

According to APD data, for the first four months of this year, there were five burglary of a residence call reported at The Domain. Last year there were a total of six incidents.

If you recognize the person, you are asked to call the APD Burglary Unit Tip Line at 512-974-6800 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.