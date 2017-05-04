UT stabbing suspect’s family issues statement expressing ‘shock’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Family members of Kendrex White, the man accused of stabbing four people Monday at the University of Texas, leaving one of them dead, are issuing condolences and expressing shock in a statement released by a law firm Thursday morning.

The statement:

The White family would like to express their deepest condolences to all those involved in the events on Monday, especially the victims, their families, the students and all those affected within the University of Texas community. News of this tragic event came as an unfathomable shock to the White family, and they are doing everything possible to understand the state of their son’s mental health leading up to and during the tragedy that has occurred. The White family, along with the rest of our nation, grieves for the young lives that have been affected and changed forever this week.

We know that White, 21, graduated from Killeen High School in 2014. No family members are named in the statement and it was sent from a law firm in Austin.

Authorities have said White did not have a vendetta against any particular group but that he “did have a history” with mental health. UTPD Chief of Police David Carter says White, who was a Biology major, was recently involuntarily committed in another city.

When he was questioned by police, White said he didn’t remember the attack and that he only recently bought the knife for protection.